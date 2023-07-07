TVS Motor launches modern-retro motorcycle TVS RONIN in Indonesia

Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd ended at Rs 1,320.75, up by Rs 6.15, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company Ltd on Friday said it has forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of TVS RONIN for its customers in Indonesia.

TVS RONIN is the first 'modern-retro' motorcycle from TVS Motor Company and it is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle for the new generation of urban riders.

The 225cc motorcycle weighs 160 kgs and delivers a whopping 20.4 PS power, making it one the best power-to-weight ratio in its category, along with a 19.93 Nm Torque.

The motorcycle has been engineered with unique tech features like rain and urban ABS modes, Glide Through Technology (GTT), and Smart Bluetooth connectivity with voice and ride assistance, in a retro design package.

Music, travel, and social connections are key motivations for the TVS RONIN customer and the brand connects all these dots seamlessly through unscripted experiences.

TVS RONIN will be available in Indonesia in two variants — TVS RONIN SS (single tone single channel ABS), and TVS RONIN TD (Triple tone dual channel ABS). It will be available in select TVS Motor outlets across the country starting July 2023.

Vimal Sumbly, head of business - premium, TVS Motor company said the company is absolutely thrilled to launch TVS RONIN in Indonesia today and is confident that this will encourage many young riders from the country to be spontaneous, fluidic and versatile while experiencing the joy of riding on this modern-retro motorcycle.

J Thangarajan, president director of PT TVS Motor Company, said TVS RONIN is designed with cutting-edge technology and connected features for the young riders of today.

Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd ended at Rs 1,320.75, up by Rs 6.15, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.