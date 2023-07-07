TVS Motor launches modern-retro motorcycle TVS RONIN in Indonesia

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd ended at Rs 1,320.75, up by Rs 6.15, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company Ltd on Friday said it has forayed into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of TVS RONIN for its customers in Indonesia.

TVS RONIN is the first 'modern-retro' motorcycle from TVS Motor Company and it is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle for the new generation of urban riders. The 225cc motorcycle weighs 160 kgs and delivers a whopping 20.4 PS power, making it one the best power-to-weight ratio in its category, along with a 19.93 Nm Torque.