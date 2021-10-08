TVS Motor rolls out special edition of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.21 lakh

Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor on Friday unveiled the upgraded version of its popular motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, equipped with a host of new features, strengthening its product portfolio. The advanced features include a new headlamp assembly, Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and three ride modes, besides TVS SmartXonnect among many others.

The special edition prices begin from Rs 1.15,265 (for the base variant with drum brakes) to Rs 1.21,272 (ex-showroom New Delhi) for the special edition variant. "TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles have always lived up to the growing expectations of our aspirational customers, by delivering cutting edge technology to racing enthusiasts", TVS Motor Head (Marketing) premium motorcycles, Meghashyam Dighole said.

"We are delighted to introduce the advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles, offering an array of first-in-segment features in its class. We are also excited to present the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, which compliments the TVS Apache series product portfolio", he said.

The Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition comes exclusively in Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels and a new seat pattern. It would be sold in three colours, Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black, the statement added.