TVS Motor reports 10% YoY sales growth at 2.78 lakh units in July

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 278,855 units in July 2021, registering a growth of 10 percent as compared to 252,744 units sold in July last year.

The company's total two-wheelers sales during the month grew 8 percent to 262,728 units, while domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,169 units in July 2021.

Total motorcycle sales were at 138,772 units and scooter sales were at 74,351 units in July 2021.

Exports increased 65 percent to 103,133 units as against 62,389 units, YoY. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 62 percent with sales of 87,559 units in July 2021 as against sales of 54,141 units in July 2020.

"The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months," TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales in July 2021 rose 80 percent to 16,127 units as against sales of 8,956 units in July 2020.

At 12:25 pm, the shares of TVS Motor Company were trading 1.22 percent lower at Rs 572.15 on the BSE.