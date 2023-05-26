TVS Motor shares hit an all-time high, market capitalisation crosses Rs 61,000 crore

Brokerage firm UBS has maintained its buy rating on TVS Motor and raised its price target to Rs 1,430.

Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd. are trading at a record high in today's session, extending their gains for the fourth day in a row after analysts remained bullish on the stock post its quarterly results.

TVS Motor has rallied around 13 percent in May following the announcement of its financial results and positive commentary by analysts. The stock is up around 19 percent so far in 2023 and in the past one year the shares have gained over 82 percent.

Shilpa Rout, Senior Analyst Derivatives, at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that there is a high likelihood that TVS Motor will test the Rs 1,345-1,350 range in the upcoming June series. Rout suggested investors consider going long on the stock given the bullish outlook.

TVS Motor financial results for the March quarter were better than street estimates.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 410 crore, up by 49 percent year-on-year for the March quarter, which was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 346 crore.

Its revenue of Rs 6,605 crore for the quarter also beat the estimate of Rs 6,477 crore for the quarter and was up 19 percent compared to the year-ago period. EBITDA margin of 10.3 percent during the March quarter was also at a record high. The margin remained above the 10 percent mark for the sixth quarter in a row.

Brokerage firm UBS has maintained its buy rating on TVS Motor and raised its price target to Rs 1,430. The brokerage said that the company has seen sequential margin progression despite the ramp up in Electric Vehicles.

JPMorgan says that the management commentary from TVS ticked all the right boxes and it expects exports to grow in the second half of the current financial year. The brokerage said that the only risk that lies for the stock is that its valuations are on the expensive side when compared to peers.