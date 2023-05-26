TVS Motor shares hit an all-time high, market capitalisation crosses Rs 61,000 crore

Brokerage firm UBS has maintained its buy rating on TVS Motor and raised its price target to Rs 1,430.

Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd. are trading at a record high in today's session, extending their gains for the fourth day in a row after analysts remained bullish on the stock post its quarterly results.

TVS Motor has rallied around 13 percent in May following the announcement of its financial results and positive commentary by analysts. The stock is up around 19 percent so far in 2023 and in the past one year the shares have gained over 82 percent.