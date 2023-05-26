English
    TVS Motor shares hit an all-time high, market capitalisation crosses Rs 61,000 crore

    By Sonia Shenoy  May 26, 2023 12:25:57 PM IST (Published)

    Brokerage firm UBS has maintained its buy rating on TVS Motor and raised its price target to Rs 1,430.

    Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd. are trading at a record high in today's session, extending their gains for the fourth day in a row after analysts remained bullish on the stock post its quarterly results.

    TVS Motor has rallied around 13 percent in May following the announcement of its financial results and positive commentary by analysts. The stock is up around 19 percent so far in 2023 and in the past one year the shares have gained over 82 percent.


    Shilpa Rout, Senior Analyst Derivatives, at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that there is a high likelihood that TVS Motor will test the Rs 1,345-1,350 range in the upcoming June series. Rout suggested investors consider going long on the stock given the bullish outlook.

