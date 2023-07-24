TVS Motor Q1 results: Results beat estimates, profit rises 46% YoY

The company's operating EBITDA margin came at 10.6 percent as against 10 percent during Q1 of last year. TVS maintained EBITDA margin in excess of 10 percent for the sixth straight quarter.

TVS Motor, India's second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, announced its financial earnings results for the first quarter of financial year 2024 on July 24. The company's profit after tax for the quarter grew 46 percent and came at Rs 468 crore as against Rs 321 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the profit to be at Rs 454 crore.

TVS Motor's revenue for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, grew by 20 percent at Rs.7,218 crore as against Rs.6,009 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. During the quarter, the two-wheeler manufacturer registered the highest ever operating EBITDA of Rs 764 crore at 27 percent growth, as against EBITDA of Rs 599 crore during the same period last year.

The company's operating EBITDA margin came at 10.6 percent as against 10 percent during Q1 of last year. TVS maintained an EBITDA margin in excess of 10 percent for the sixth straight quarter.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports stood at 953 lakh units in the April-June quarter as against 907 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2022. Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended June 2023 were 463 lakh units as against 434 lakh units last year.

Two-wheeler electric vehicles registered sales of 38,642 units of EV during Q1FY24 as against 8,724 units in the year-ago period. However, cumulative EV sales crossed the Rs 1 lakh mark.