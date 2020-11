TVS Motor Company on Monday reported 22 percent increase in total sales at 394,724 units in October. The company had sold a total of 3,23,368 units in October last year, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing. Last month, total two-wheelers sales grew by 24 percent at 382,121 units as against 3,08,161 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 19 percent at 3,01,380 units as against 2,52,684 units in October 2019, it added. Motorcycle sales stood at 1,73,263 units in October 2020 as against 1,25,660 units in the same month last year, a growth of 38 percent. Scooter sales of grew by 5 percent at 1,27,138 units last month as against 1,21,437 units in October 2019, the company said.