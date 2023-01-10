TVS claims that its new Metro Plus bike has sold over 1.2 lakhs units in Bangladesh since its first launch and delivers the best-in-class mileage of 86kmpl.

TVS Motor Company recently announced the launch of its TVS Metro Plus 110 facelift in Bangladesh. With this launch, the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer aims to cater to the new generation and the growing customer demand in the Bangladesh market, TVS said in a statement.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business at TVS Motor Company, said, “We are excited to launch the New TVS Metro Plus in Bangladesh, which is one of our key international markets. The product will cater to the growing mobility needs of the country by addressing durability and comfort. It also comes loaded with features to give our customers a quality experience. With the launch of this motorcycle and our vast service network in Bangladesh, I am confident that we will carve a new benchmark in customer satisfaction.”

The new TVS Metro Plus 110 comes equipped with features like LED headlamps, USB charging port, new dual-tone colours, and synchronised braking technology. In terms of looks, the new bike features a premium 3D logo and a stylish dual-tone muscular fuel tank. The motorcycle is known for its technologically advanced features delivering on the commuter needs of mileage, safety, comfort and style.

J. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, said, “TVS Metro Plus is the most popular motorcycle with features that strengthen the TVS Motor’s portfolio in the country. The motorcycle will be sold across our 335 sales outlets and serviced at 328 service touchpoints, making it the widest service network across Bangladesh. Our 15 years of long and committed association with TVS Motor Company has seen popular offerings for customers in moped, motorcycle and scooter segments.”

TVS Metro Plus also has bells and whistles like an all-gear electric start, aluminium grab rail, chrome muffler guard and a sporty instrument cluster. The motorcycle will be available in Electric Start Alloy Wheel variants and come in three colour schemes – with two new dual-tone colour options.

TVS claims its new Metro Plus bike has sold over 1.2 lakhs units in Bangladesh since its first launch and delivers the best-in-class mileage of 86kmpl. TVS Motor Company offers a standard two-year warranty and six free services on all TVS products.

