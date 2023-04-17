TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Philippines

The race edition comes with a SmartXonnectTM that lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter and can be accessed through an advanced fully digital instrument cluster.

TVS Motor Company on April 17 announced the launch of its TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Manila, Philippines at the Makina Auto Show. The new edition scooter now comes with features like LED headlamp and DRLs. The scooter is also equipped with hazard lamps for convenience quotient.

The scooter is powered by a 124.8 CC, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC, fuel-injected engine with a maximum power output of 6.9 kW at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm 5,500 rpm. The race edition scooter boasts a 90 kmph top speed.

J Thangarajan, President Director at PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia, said, “Since the launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has been a favourite among Gen Z customers in the Philippines due to its striking appearance and connected features with TVS SmartXonnectTM. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of four decades of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is a celebration of the same."

The race edition comes with a SmartXonnectTM that lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter and can be accessed through an advanced fully digital instrument cluster. The scooter is available in three tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red.

"Today, over 1.4 million global consumers are proud ‘NTORQians’ and with the launch of race edition, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength. The launch of TVS NTORQ 125 has been received very well in Philippines. The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the new Race Edition will further find acceptance from the customers seeking an element of thrill and performance,” Thangarajan added.

