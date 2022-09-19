By Asmita Pant

Mini TVS Motor is the best performing stock on the Nifty Auto index this year. The new launch in Nepal will make it the most powerful 125 cc scooter in the country.

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has launched the new TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP in Nepal.

The vehicle is the most powerful 125 cc scooter in Nepal, the company said in an exchange filing. Introductory price for the scooter has been set at Rs 3.06 lakh.

The scooter is equipped with Voice Assist feature, along with mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment and DnD feature.

Prior to this launch, the company had launched the TVS 'Raider' motorcycle, targeting the younger customers in Nepal in November last year. It had also launched the Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal in September 2021.

“This (NTORQ 125) is going to be a game changer scooter in Nepal. We have witnessed the popularity of this scooter in the past and can assure that the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP will create a buzz amongst the new age riders,” an authorized distributor of the TVS two-wheelers in Nepal was quoted as saying.

For FY22, the share of exports in TVS Motors' revenue mix increased to 36 percent, compared to 28 percent in FY21.

Shares of TVS Motor are trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 1,028 and are up 63 percent this year. The stock is also the best performer on the Nifty Auto index this year.