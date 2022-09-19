    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    Best performer on the Nifty Auto index this year launches new vehicle in Nepal

    Best performer on the Nifty Auto index this year launches new vehicle in Nepal

    Best performer on the Nifty Auto index this year launches new vehicle in Nepal
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    TVS Motor is the best performing stock on the Nifty Auto index this year. The new launch in Nepal will make it the most powerful 125 cc scooter in the country.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell TVS Motor share

    TRADE
    Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has launched the new TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP in Nepal.
    The vehicle is the most powerful 125 cc scooter in Nepal, the company said in an exchange filing. Introductory price for the scooter has been set at Rs 3.06 lakh.
    The scooter is equipped with Voice Assist feature, along with mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment and DnD feature.
    Prior to this launch, the company had launched the TVS 'Raider' motorcycle, targeting the younger customers in Nepal in November last year. It had also launched the Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal in September 2021.
    “This (NTORQ 125) is going to be a game changer scooter in Nepal. We have witnessed the popularity of this scooter in the past and can assure that the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP will create a buzz amongst the new age riders,” an authorized distributor of the TVS two-wheelers in Nepal was quoted as saying.
    For FY22, the share of exports in TVS Motors' revenue mix increased to 36 percent, compared to 28 percent in FY21.
    Shares of TVS Motor are trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 1,028 and are up 63 percent this year. The stock is also the best performer on the Nifty Auto index this year.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    NepalTVS Motor

    Previous Article

    Ramkrishna Forgings expects electric vehicles business to account for 3-4% of total sales in FY23

    Next Article

    Straight from Star Wars? All you need to know about world’s first flying bike

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng