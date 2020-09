TVS Motor Company on Tuesday launched a new variant of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle equipped with a new braking technology, Super-Moto ABS, priced at Rs 1,23,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). The motorcycle will offer single-channel ABS function, giving it formidable stopping power and superior braking control coupled with the fun of sliding around the race track, the company said in a statement.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine delivering power of 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 RPM. It is enabled with Race Tuned-Fuel injection ’RT-Fi’ technology. The RT-Fi allows consistent power delivery and fuel economy with improved engine durability and better emission control, the company said.