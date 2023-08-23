TVS Motor launches new premium e-scooter 'X' with digital, connected features

TVS Motor Company has launched its second electric scooter, the TVS X, which is based on the TVS XLETON, a high-strength aluminium platform. The TVS X is a premium electric scooter that offers a wide range of digital and connected features, such as an intuitive navigation system, EV charger mapping mechanism, live vehicle location sharing feature, and more.

A global product

Sudarshan Venu, MD of TVS Motor, said that the company is committed to creating aspirational vehicles and redefining the future of mobility with an integrated electronic architecture designed inside TVS. He added that the TVS X has been made to resonate with a global audience.

Powerful performance

The TVS X features a ram air-cooled motor that provides dynamic cooling in different driving conditions. The scooter has a new permanent magnet motor that delivers a claimed top speed of 105 kmph and 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds. The scooter also comes with three driving modes: Stealth, Xtride, and Xonic.

The battery capacity is 3.8 kWh and the home charging rate is 0-50 percent in just under an hour with a 3 kW fast charger. The scooter also has selectable regenerative braking and next-gen ABS for safety.

Stylish design

The TVS X borrows its design heavily from the 2018 Creon concept and stays true to the same. The scooter has a tilt riding console that provides enhanced visibility from different angles. The scooter also has TVS LED Tech 2.0 for vehicle lighting.

Smart features

The TVS X is a smart scooter that comes with Play Tech, which provides wellness, gaming, browsing and live video features. The scooter can be connected with a smartphone, smartwatch and helmet. The scooter also comes with Smart Shield, which is a security feature that prevents unauthorized access.

Bookings and deliveries

TVS X is launched at an introductory price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The company also said to offer a 950W portable charger at Rs 16,275 and a 3-KW smart home charger is also available as an option. FAME incentives are not applicable to TVS X.

According to the company, booking opens immediately and deliveries are to begin in November 2023. TVS X is to be exported to all TVS global markets from the next fiscal.