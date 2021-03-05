TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with 3 ride modes, bike priced at Rs 1.28 lakh Updated : March 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST The two-wheeler is also available in dual-channel ABS variant with similar features and ride modes. For braking duties, the bike will keep using the 270mm disc at the front wheel and a 240 mm disc at the rear wheel. The bike’s top speed is between 105km/h and 127km/h. Published : March 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply