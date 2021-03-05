TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with 3 ride modes, bike priced at Rs 1.28 lakh

On Friday (March 5), TVS Motor Company announced the launch of its TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle. The entry-level single-channel ABS motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1,28,020 (ex-showroom Delhi), and comes with a few “segment-first” features. It has three ride modes, adjustable suspension and levers. The two-wheeler is also available in dual-channel ABS variant with similar features and ride modes.

Three new modes

The three new ride modes are Urban, Sport and Rain. According to the company, these modes play a vital role in augmenting the complete ride experience of the motorcycle.

The ‘Urban’ mode is for everyday city riding. In this mode, the engine power delivery pumps out optimum power, and control the bike in the urban setup, with the ABS optimised for a quick response.

In the ‘Rain’ mode, the two-wheeler triggers the ABS to provide early response in wet road conditions, ensuring that the rider is in control of the vehicle.

The third mode, ‘Sport’ is to provide maximum power and sharp acceleration from the engine. It’s useful if the bike is on the highway. In this mode, the ABS interference is said to be the least with highest allowable slip percentage for quicker lap times.

Specifications

The technical specifications include Bluetooth Enabled TVS SmartX Connect, Glide Through Technology, LED headlamp, Race Tuned Fuel injection, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch and single-channel ABS.

The motorcycle comes in three colour choices — Pearl White, Gloss Black, and Matte Blue. The Matte Blue takes inspiration from the TVS OMC race bike. For braking duties, the bike will keep using the 270mm disc at the front wheel and a 240 mm disc at the rear wheel.

