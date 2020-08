Auto

TVS Motor July sales dip 10% to 2.52 lakh units

Updated : August 01, 2020 07:23 PM IST

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,43,788 units last month, as compared to 2,65,679 units in July 2019, down 8 percent.

Three-wheeler sales were at 8,956 units in July, as against 13,786 units in the year-ago period, it added.