Who’s driving the 7x growth in electric two wheeler sales this year

Electric two wheeler sales in India grew 600 percent, almost seven times, in the first five months of 2022. But, it’s not just the numbers that should make companies like TVS Motor, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and Hero MotoCorp pay attention.

Those who bought a new Ather 450x or Ola Electric S1 in the last few months could have been buyers for other models. "Bulk of the buyers are customers who would have bought a TVS Jupiter, a Honda Activa, a Hero Pleasure or any scooter in the range of Rs 70,000-80,000", said Sohinder Singh Gill, CEO, Hero Electric and DG of Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.

EV sales in India are still just 3 percent of the overall two wheeler market but growing fast EV sales in India are still just 3 percent of the overall two wheeler market but growing fast

The opportunity is still wide open for all companies who invested in the EV space. Despite the encouraging sales numbers, the current conversion from internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters to electric scooters is approximately 3 percent of the market so far. The recent EV fires caused the sales of electric scooters to dip 20 percent in May 2022. However, electric vehicle dealers and manufacturers are confident of a big shift towards electric scooters in the next two years.

Also Read:

Persistently high fuel prices are making customers look for cheaper alternatives. "Convincing the customer is no longer a problem. A customer is able to save Rs 5,000-7,000 in fuel expenses every month. Considering the increase in demand we are looking to expand touchpoints," said Nupur Saxena Arora, an Okinawa dealer in New Delhi. According to dealers and customers, the average charging cost of an electric two wheeler comes to just 300-350 rupees per month.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5t4RhKrlBA

ARE E-SCOOTERS POPULAR IN A CERTAIN AGE GROUP?

No, today electric scooter buyers are coming from all age groups, from 18-21 to those over 60 years of age. According to a Delhi based EV dealer, the highest adoption is in the age group of 20-40 years of age. "People in different age groups are buying electric scooters, while there are young men and women wanting a scooter for daily commute, there are also those who have retired. Some have a car at home but want to keep a scooter for small errands", said MP Shyam, a Bengaluru based dealer for Ather and Head of FADA's Karnataka chapter.

Shyam believes that the young generation is very aware about global warming and that is also making them consciously look for vehicles that are relatively better for the environment compared to those that run on fossil fuels. Other dealers said that young children are learning a lot about the climate crisis as part of their school curriculum and are encouraging families to buy green vehicles.

WHICH CITIES HAVE THE MOST ELECTRIC SCOOTERS?

Big cities and metros have the highest electric penetration. "We have seen that in key metros, the sales of electric two wheelers is the highest in pockets where there has been a considerable electric vehicle penetration since the last few years. So, clearly customers have been seeing them in their localities and have realised the strong value involved" said Sohinder Singh Gill.