TVS Motor forays into e-bicycle segment; buys stake in EGO Movement

TVS Motor, the Indian multinational automobile company, has acquired a majority stake in EGO Movement, the Switzerland-based e-bike brand, paving its way into the personal e-mobility segment

The deal is worth 16.6 million Swiss francs (approximately Rs 131 crore). TVS Motor now owns 80 percent shares in the Swiss company. The remaining 20 percent of shares are owned by the founders of the EGO Movement.

The deal is also aimed at creating more visibility for the TVS brand in Europe, where the electric mobility market is booming. Additionally, the deal is likely to increase the international revenues of the automaker.

In an official statement, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The e-bike segment has been growing dramatically particularly in Europe and the US. This will come to other markets as well. So, we are super excited about this deal.”

Speaking about EGO Movement, Venu said, “EGO has unique design capabilities and offers a customer-focused approach.”

Founded by Daniel Meyer and Marie So, EGO Movement manufactures a wide range of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and e-scooters. While the company has just 40 employees, it posted revenue of 5 million Swiss francs in 2020.

Venu further said that the deal will pave way for EGO's entry to India. "Together, we will address global urbanisation by delivering unique e-mobility solutions with e-bicycles and mobility across a diversity of forms," Venu noted.

Explaining the future plans of TVS, Venu said, “We have 10 stores already in Europe, particularly in Switzerland and Germany. Liechtenstein is also a fast-growing market. Apart from the Europe expansion, we will look at America, India, and other markets, too.”

