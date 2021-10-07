TVS Motor expands Jupiter range, drives in 125-cc version at Rs 73,400

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has expanded the Jupiter range with the launch of a 125cc version of the scooter, with a price starting at Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company already sells a 110cc version of the scooter and Jupiter 125 expands the product portfolio.

As per the company, the new model is bigger, more spacious with industry-first features such as the largest under-seat storage, segment-leading longest seat, masculine styling and unrivalled mileage.

"We have always focused on four parameters, namely scooterisation, premiumisation, investing in brands and product innovations. Since its inception in 2013, TVS Jupiter has been one of the most admired scooters in the country with several first-in-segment features.

The scooter customer of today seeks offerings that are aligned to their personal growth. We are confident that TVS Jupiter 125 will be a great fit for such evolving needs," TVS Motor company director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan noted.

The scooter embodies the same ethos as its predecessor with added elegance and distinctive features that make it a powerful and stand-out offering that will resonate well with customers, he added.

"With TVS Jupiter 125, we have created a robust offering with many firsts to its credit, ranging from industry-first spacious under-seat storage, which fits two full-face helmets to the largest seat in the segment and superior mileage with ETFi and TVS intelliGO," TVS Motor Company senior vice president (marketing) commuters, corporate brand & dealer transformation Aniruddha Haldar said.

The progressive neo masculine styling and features reinforce the premiumisation journey of the scooter customer, he added.

The scooter comes with a 124.8 cc engine, which churns a maximum power of 6 kW. It comes equipped with a semi-digital speedometer with smart alerts, average and real-time mileage indicators.

TVS Jupiter 125 also gets body balance technology. It comes with the largest under-seat storage of 33-litre capacity, the first scooter to fit two full-face helmets, the company stated.