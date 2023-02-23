TVS Motor could be among top 2 two-wheeler makers by 2030 as EV biz promises increase in market share: Analyst

TVS Motors share price: JPMorgan has raised its target price on TVS Motor to Rs 1,330, implying it expects an almost 20 percent hike in the share price. The brokerage believes electrification is turning out to be a market share growth opportunity for the company.

Indian two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company could potentially cross 20 percent market-share by the end of decade and be among the top two spots in the two-wheeler segment by 2030, JPMorgan said in a note on February 22.

The analyst has raised the target price on TVS Motor to Rs 1,330 per share, implying it expects an almost 20 percent hike in the share price. The brokerage also sees the valuation multiple rise to 27 times.

At 9:21, TVS Motor shares traded a marginal 0.24 percent higher at Rs 1116.60 on BSE. In the past month, the auto stock has rewarded investors with a more than 13 percent return.

JPMorgan is of the view that electrification is a market-share growth opportunity for TVS motor, which currently has a 17 percent market share in the electric vehicle (EV) two wheeler space.

TVS, which is currently on the third spot in the two-wheeler maker space, registered total two-wheeler sales of 8.36 lakh units in the October to December 2022 quarter against 8.35 lakh units in the same quarter last fiscal. Two-wheeler export sales stood at 2.07 lakh units against 2.53 lakh units.

Earlier in January, Jefferies had set a target price of Rs 1,550. In a January 24 report, it had cited improving profitability profile, buoyancy in the auto category, better product portfolio and the auto major’s increasing market share in the electric-vehicle segment as reasons for the upside outlook.

It expects TVS Motors’ earnings to almost triple over FY22-25 and finds the valuation — 21x/17x FY24/FY25 — attractive, given that the last 10-year average is 25x FY24.