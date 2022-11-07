Nomura, UBS and Macquarie are positive on TVS shares, and CLSA and BofA Securities are negative. Here's what analysts make of this auto maker.

It's a tug of war between the bulls and the bears over TVS Motor Company, after the two- and three-wheeler maker reported a quarterly net profit that fell short of analysts' expectations. On the bull case are Nomura, UBS and Macquarie, and CLSA and BofA Securities on the bear side.

TVS Motor shares recovered most of their intraday losses before finishing just below the flatline on Monday.

UBS has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,355 — implying upside potential of almost 22 percent from the stock's closing price on Monday. Nomura has upgraded TVS Motor to ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,382. Macquarie has an 'outperform' rating on TVS with a target price of Rs 1,260.

The brokerages are positive on:

the success of new models

a very good response to the new electric vehicle iQube

margin tailwinds

According to Nomura, export challenges are likely for TVS in the short term but the group will definitely outperform.

On the other hand, CLSA has a ‘sell’ call on the TVS Motor stock with a target price of Rs 932. The brokerage finds the auto maker's valuation "very expensive" after the recent run up.

The stock trades at 30 times its earnings per share multiple for the year ending March 2024.

BofA Securities has downgraded the stock to 'underperform' with a target price of Rs 1,030. The brokerage is of the view that the valuation has no room for error.

Also Read: TVS Motors has achieved this landmark for the first time in 25 years

For more, watch the accompanying video