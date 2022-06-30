TVS hits 52-week high as company likely to raise money for EV unit

Buy / Sell TVS Motor share TRADE

TVS Motor Company shares hit a 52-week high on Thursday as the Chennai-based auto maker was reportedly in talks with private equity firms TPG Capital and KKR & Co to raise money for its electric vehicle (EV) business.

Such a move will be in line with TVS Motor's plan to invest heavily in its EV operations — at a time when most automobile manufacturers in the country are focused on expanding their business in the segment.

plans to seek investments for its EV segment. Moneycontrol reported that TVS will raise at least $300 million (Rs 2,365.5 crore at $1 = Rs 78.85) for its EV unit, in line with its plans to seek investments for TVS Electric Mobility — a subsidiary it carved out in December 2021. It was the first to report on the two-wheeler major's

The stock of TVS — India's third largest two-wheeler maker — succumbed to selling pressure, dropping by as much as Rs 9.9 or 1.2 percent to Rs 824.7 apiece on BSE in a choppy market, after rising to as high as Rs 840 apiece — a 52-week peak.

TVS may raise the money in the July-September period by selling 20-25 percent of TVS Electric Mobility, Mint reported citing two persons with direct knowledge of the matter.

TVS Motor's management has plans to go big on the EV segment.

“EVs offer a large opportunity and TVS is investing a lot to grasp this opportunity. Wherever we go, we will do it in partnership with service and in regions fully equipped to service and offer spare parts to customers,” Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said at the company's 30th annual general meeting this week.

In May, TVS Motor launched a new variant of its iQube electric scooter.

TVS is well-placed to capitalise on the EV segment on account of its expanding product portfolio, according to Chola Wealth.

The company has secured additional market share and outperformed the industry in its product categories over the last couple of years. TVS Motor's sustained margin performance despite cost inflation is highly commendable, and expected to benefit from a likely rebound in two-wheeler demand, according to the brokerage.

It values TVS at 24 times its earnings per share for the year ending March 2024, citing weakness in demand, increase in raw material price and supply chain constraints as key risks.

TVS shares have already risen seven percent above Chola's target price.