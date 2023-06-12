This two-wheeler maker’s stock is at a record high and has made investors 25% richer this year

2 Min(s) Read
TVS Motor Company shares have hit an all-time high and analysts expect a further 12 percent rally in the auto stock that has given a return of more than 25 percent this year.
While peers like Hero Motocorp and Eicher Motors faced a downward trend in trading, TVS Motor Company's share price reached an all-time high on June 12. This new record follows an increase in target price by several brokerages for the two-wheeler manufacturer's stock after a stake sale in TVS Credit. Analysts anticipate a potential upside of up to 12 percent from the closing price on June 9.
As of 10:12 am, TVS Motor Company shares were trading slightly higher at Rs 1344.10 on the BSE. Investors in this stock have already gained more than a 25 percent return in 2023 (year-to-date), in contrast to the benchmark index Sensex, which has only risen about 2.5 percent during the same period.
The surge in the stock's value coincides with TVS Credit Services, the captive financing arm of TVS Motor Company, receiving an equity infusion of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest, a private equity and venture capital investments firm. Under the transaction, Premji Invest will acquire a 9.7 percent equity stake in TVS Credit for Rs 737 crore through a combination of primary and secondary investment.