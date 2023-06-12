This two-wheeler maker’s stock is at a record high and has made investors 25% richer this year

TVS Motor Company shares have hit an all-time high and analysts expect a further 12 percent rally in the auto stock that has given a return of more than 25 percent this year.

While peers like Hero Motocorp and Eicher Motors faced a downward trend in trading, TVS Motor Company's share price reached an all-time high on June 12. This new record follows an increase in target price by several brokerages for the two-wheeler manufacturer's stock after a stake sale in TVS Credit. Analysts anticipate a potential upside of up to 12 percent from the closing price on June 9.

As of 10:12 am, TVS Motor Company shares were trading slightly higher at Rs 1344.10 on the BSE. Investors in this stock have already gained more than a 25 percent return in 2023 (year-to-date), in contrast to the benchmark index Sensex, which has only risen about 2.5 percent during the same period.