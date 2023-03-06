TVS HLX series achieves three million sales milestone across 54 countries

TVS claims that its HLX series has been instrumental in transforming millions of lives across Africa and has been offering easy mobility solutions in personal commute, motorcycle taxi and delivery segments.

Homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company, on Monday, announced that its TVS HLX series motorcycles have achieved 3 million sales milestone across 54 countries, the fastest million sales that the brand has achieved in 17 months.

The TVS HLX series, which was first launched in 2013, crossed the sales milestone of 1 million units globally in 2019 and doubled the same in 2 years in September 2021.

The company claims that its HLX series has been instrumental in transforming millions of lives across Africa and has been offering easy mobility solutions in personal commute, motorcycle taxi and delivery segments.

Currently, the portfolio includes TVS HLX Plus, TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150, TVS HLX 150 X, TVS HLX 150 DISC, and TVS HLX Gold. The company, through these diverse variants, helps with the mobility demands of the market in rural and semi-urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, in a statement, said, “We are delighted that our leading global brand TVS HLX has achieved the landmark sales milestone of 3 million units across global markets… This milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for our products across geographies.”

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business at TVS Motor Company, said, “With TVS HLX, we built a brand that is synonymous with durability and performance while ensuring continuous product improvement. We remain committed to bring quality products, provide the best after-sale services and easy availability of genuine parts for our customers across the markets.”

TVS HLX series has stayed true to the brand's promise of being a sturdy product that is highly reliable across rugged terrains. TVS HLX has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives by catering to varied commuting needs.