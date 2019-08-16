Auto
TVS group's Sundaram-Clayton announces plant closure as auto industry slowdown takes its toll
Updated : August 16, 2019 04:52 PM IST
Sundaram-Clayton on Friday announced the closure of its Padi factory for two days.
The TVS Group company’s decision comes close on the heels of similar announcements from Bosch, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors.
