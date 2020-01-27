TVS chief Venu Srinivasan wants 10% GST rate cut on hybrids as automaker launches iQube Electric
Updated : January 27, 2020 09:54 AM IST
TVS chairman Venu Srinivasan said that with its scooter iQube Electric the company has tried to give customers a connected vehicle which can replace their smartphone.
The auto industry veteran wants a 10 percent reduction in the GST tax rate on hybrids.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more