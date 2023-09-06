TVS Apache RTR 310 launched in India at Rs 2.43 lakh

TVS has introduced its latest and most powerful naked motorcycle, the Apache RTR 310, in India. The bike is based on the Apache RR 310 sportbike but has a more affordable price tag of Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Apache RTR 310 features a new design with split LED headlights, a sharp fuel tank, a two-piece seat, and a raised tail section. The exhaust is similar to the RR 310, as is the 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 35bhp and 28.7Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper-and-assist clutch. The bike claims a top speed of 150kmph.

Revised Frame And Suspension

The Apache RTR 310 gets a revised frame that is suspended on USD front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Both the suspension units are adjustable for preload, compression and rebound. The braking system consists of a single front disc and a single rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with dual compound radial tyres.

Smart And Feature-Rich Bike

The Apache RTR 310 comes with full LED lighting and a fully digital TFT instrument cluster that can connect to a GoPro camera. The console displays all the essential information such as speed, distance, fuel level, gear position, and temperature. It also offers smartphone connectivity that enables call and SMS notifications, document storage and more.

The bike also gets various rider aids such as ABS, side stand cut-off, ride modes, climate control seat, six-axis IMU unit, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system and bi-directional quick-shifter.

Rivals In Its Segment

The Apache RTR 310 competes with other naked bikes in its segment such as the KTM 390 Duke (Rs 2.97 lakh), the Triumph Speed 400 (Rs 2.33 lakh), and the BMW G 310 R (Rs 2.85 lakh). The bike offers a sporty and aggressive look, a powerful and refined engine, a revised frame and suspension, and a smart and feature-rich package at an attractive price point.