CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsTVS Apache RTR 310 India launch on September 6 — check specs, pre booking amount

TVS Apache RTR 310 India launch on September 6 — check specs, pre-booking amount

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has a streetfighter design, according to the teaser. Its key features include a split LED headlamp arrangement, a flat handlebar with an elegant gold finish, and a sophisticated yet muscular design on the fuel tank.

Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Sept 5, 2023 5:27:20 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
TVS Apache RTR 310 India launch on September 6 — check specs, pre-booking amount

TVS Motor Company has officially announced the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 310 in India. The auto major has also unveiled an extended teaser, generating considerable anticipation for the forthcoming Apache RTR 310. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is scheduled to make its debut in India on Wednesday, September 6.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Pre-bookings


Pre-bookings for the TVS Apache RTR 310 have already started in India with the pre-booking amount being Rs 3,100.

Design and features

The recently released teaser from the company provides a wealth of information, including specifications and the motorcycle's design.

From the looks of it, the TVS Apache RTR 310 has a streetfighter design. While retaining the same chassis and mechanics as its predecessors, it introduces an entirely fresh design. Key features include a split LED headlamp arrangement, a flat handlebar with an elegant gold finish, and a sophisticated yet muscular design on the fuel tank.

The motorcycle is also equipped with a split-seat configuration, and its LED tail lights exhibit a distinctive split pattern.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is also expected to feature gold-finish USD front forks, possibly equipped with adjustable capabilities. The rear suspension is likely to be managed by a mono-shock absorber.

Additionally, the Apache 310 is rumoured to offer four riding modes, akin to the RR 310, including Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

TVS ApacheTVS Apache RTR series

Recommended Articles

View All
Endurance Technologies thrives despite volatile European market, predicts margin growth

Endurance Technologies thrives despite volatile European market, predicts margin growth

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Car dealers see a tenuous recovery in sales in rural India, shows FADA data

Car dealers see a tenuous recovery in sales in rural India, shows FADA data

Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh

Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh

Sept 4, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X