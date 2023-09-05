TVS Apache RTR 310 India launch on September 6 — check specs, pre-booking amount

TVS Motor Company has officially announced the launch of the TVS Apache RTR 310 in India. The auto major has also unveiled an extended teaser, generating considerable anticipation for the forthcoming Apache RTR 310. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is scheduled to make its debut in India on Wednesday, September 6.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Pre-bookings

Pre-bookings for the TVS Apache RTR 310 have already started in India with the pre-booking amount being Rs 3,100.

Design and features

The recently released teaser from the company provides a wealth of information, including specifications and the motorcycle's design.

From the looks of it, the TVS Apache RTR 310 has a streetfighter design. While retaining the same chassis and mechanics as its predecessors, it introduces an entirely fresh design. Key features include a split LED headlamp arrangement, a flat handlebar with an elegant gold finish, and a sophisticated yet muscular design on the fuel tank.

The motorcycle is also equipped with a split-seat configuration, and its LED tail lights exhibit a distinctive split pattern.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is also expected to feature gold-finish USD front forks, possibly equipped with adjustable capabilities. The rear suspension is likely to be managed by a mono-shock absorber.

Additionally, the Apache 310 is rumoured to offer four riding modes, akin to the RR 310, including Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track.