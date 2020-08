In the sixth podcast by Facebook and BCG present Turn the Tide, we share opportunities for carmakers to leverage the power of digital as a road to recovery with more than 85 percent digital influence in urban consumers. This episode talks about the new pathway for the auto industry with increased digital solutions, expectations of a seamless omni-channel experience and the growing importance of virtual after-sales service.

Download the full report: https://bit.ly/2D6zhj7