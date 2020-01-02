Auto
Turkey detains pilots over Carlos Ghosn's escape through Istanbul
Updated : January 02, 2020 04:19 PM IST
Flight tracking data suggests that Ghosn used two different planes to fly into Istanbul and then on to Lebanon.
Japanese authorities allowed Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail.
The businessman, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, was smuggled out of Tokyo by a private security company days ago, the culmination of a plan that was crafted over three months
