Truck rentals plunge in April; Ashok Leyland, M&M and Eicher down 2-4%

As the second COVID wave hits the country, lockdown fears have caused truck fleet utilisation and rentals to plunge across routes since the beginning of April as truck drivers migrate back to their home towns.

The Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) data suggests that truck rentals have plunged across routes from April 1-15.

This is a negative for fleet operators and hence will impact truck sales too. Ashok Leyland, Eicher, and M&M are down 2-4 percent at the time of publishing.

The report says that fleet utilization is down to 60 percent. If the situation remains dull, it will affect the payment of EMI on truck purchase loans. This in turn truck might see unions demand yet another moratorium.

Round trip rentals for 18-20 tonne payload trucks:

Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi: down 16%

Delhi–Nagpur–Delhi down 10%

Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi down 15%

Delhi-Chennai-Delhi down 13%