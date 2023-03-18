Triumph Street Triple R or Street Triple RS – which one should you buy? Overdrive decodes

Supersport machines are unfortunately a dying breed and it is a pity that despite being at the peak of their racing involvement, Triumph had axed the Daytona for good.

So if you still want to go racing with middle weight Triumph Triple the only option is the Street Triple RS – a very accomplished motorcycle that is back in a practically all new avatar for 2023.

The Street Triple RS comes equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, while the engine produces a max power of 130PS at 12,000rpm and max torque of 80Nm at 9,500rpm.

CNBC-TV18's Rohit Paradkar gets a complete review of the motorcycle.

