homeauto NewsTriumph Street Triple R or Street Triple RS – which one should you buy? Overdrive decodes
auto | Mar 18, 2023 7:46 PM IST

Triumph Street Triple R or Street Triple RS – which one should you buy? Overdrive decodes

By Sohini Dutt  |  Mar 18, 2023 7:46 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Supersport machines are unfortunately a dying breed and it is a pity that despite being at the peak of their racing involvement, Triumph had axed the Daytona for good. If you still want to go racing with middle weight Triumph Triple the only option is the Street Triple RS – a very accomplished motorcycle that is back in a practically all new avatar for 2023.

Supersport machines are unfortunately a dying breed and it is a pity that despite being at the peak of their racing involvement, Triumph had axed the Daytona for good.

Recommended Articles

View All

Funding a sustainable transformation — what CEOs need to know

Mar 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Patient-Centric Health Insurance — an industry veteran's take on why is it vital for India

Mar 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months

Mar 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview

Mar 17, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


So if you still want to go racing with middle weight Triumph Triple the only option is the Street Triple RS – a very accomplished motorcycle that is back in a practically all new avatar for 2023.
The Street Triple RS comes equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, while the engine produces a max power of 130PS at 12,000rpm and max torque of 80Nm at 9,500rpm.
CNBC-TV18's Rohit Paradkar gets a complete review of the motorcycle.
Also, watch accompanying video for highlights from the Redbull Mumbai Showrun 2023 and  review of the Keeway V302C Cruiser motorcycle.
Also Read: Overdrive reviews latest Honda City, Yamaha FZX and Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags