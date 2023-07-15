Triumph Speed 400 and Maruti Suzuki Invicto — A first ride review

Maruti Suzuki has elevated its presence in the premium MPV segment with the introduction of Invicto. As a full-size MPV, it comfortably accommodates seven to eight passengers and sets itself apart as Maruti Suzuki's initial offering featuring only a hybrid variant and an automatic gearbox.

In a groundbreaking partnership between Triumph and Bajaj Auto, the Triumph Speed 400 has emerged as a stunning motorcycle that offers a plethora of features at an aggressive price point of Rs 2.33 lakh.

The remarkable pricing, which even undercuts the Bajaj Dominar 400 for the first 10,000 bikes, left everyone astonished during its launch. This makes it the most affordable Triumph offering in the country. But the question remains - does it embody the true essence of a Triumph Motorcycle ? Christopher Chaves delves into the details to find out.

The exterior design is the most noticeable aspect of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto . Building upon the solid foundation of the Hycross model, it boasts an elongated wheelbase, reduced overhangs, and SUV-like proportions, elevating its presence and style significantly.

Overdrive's Bertrand D'souza had the opportunity to be among the first to experience these vehicles up close.