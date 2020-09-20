Auto Triumph Motorcycles eyes up to 20% growth in sales this fiscal in India Updated : September 20, 2020 12:30 PM IST Commenting on the company's plans to bring its pre-owned motorcycle programme 'Triumph Approved', he said it was delayed by two to three months because of COVID-19. Two-wheeler industry has seen 25-30 percent decline in the last two-three months. In 2019-20, the company had sold 800 units. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.