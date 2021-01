Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the Speed Triple 1200 RS edition in the domestic market. With the latest-gen update, the bike has gained a range of new features, new style and a bigger capacity powertrain. Price for the bike starts at Rs 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Speed Triple is a legendary bike and has a cult following within the biker community.

The Speed Triple is the flagship offering from the company. In 1994, the Triumph Speed Triple (first Gen) was launched. The second Gen, Triumph Speed Triple 1050 was launched in 2005. The latest model of Speed Triple is the most powerful iteration of the series and has the most powerful engine in the line-up.

Engine

The Speed Triple 1200 RS edition has been reworked heavily from the inside out. The bike is powered by an all-new 1160cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine. The engine churns out 180PS of power and 125Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

The company has also reduced the overall weight, resulting in an impressive power-to-weight ratio of the bike. The bike has a kerb weight of 198kg — 10kg lighter than the second-generation bike.

Look

The bike has a fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension at both the front and rear end. For stopping power, the bike uses a high-performance twin Brembo Stylema radial monoblock callipers for the front and a single Brembo twin-piston calliper at the rear wheel.

Features

The bike comes fitted with My Triumph Connectivity System. The other features include cruise control, full keyless system, backlit cluster for switches, new distinctive full LED lighting, and five new riding modes, including track mode.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS comes in two new colour schemes — Sapphire Black (red and silver graphics) and Matt Silver Ice (black, silver and yellow graphics).

Price