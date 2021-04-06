Triumph launches all-new Trident 660 model in India; see specs, price and other details here

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph launched the all-new Trident 660 model in India on April 6. The bike, besides being the most affordable model in the Triumph motorcycles line-up at Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom), is the first bike from the company belonging to the middleweight roadster segment, which is dominated by Honda CB650R and Kawasaki Z650.

Here's a look at the design and features of the Triumph Trident 660:

(Image: Triumph India website)

Design and features

The retro bike is a blast from the past when it comes to looks. Its wide handlebars, curvy fuel tank, round headlamp, beefy engine and exhaust makes the bike aesthetically pleasing for bike enthusiasts.

Trident 660 has a host of technical features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ride by wire, switch cube GoPro control and more than 45 accessories for riders to customise -- according to their preference, the company said.

The bike can operate in two riding modes - road and rain - that improve the riding comfort for the rider. It also comes with a 16,000 km service interval and a two-year, unlimited-kilometre mileage warranty.

Engine

The two-wheeler is powered by a triple-cylinder 660cc engine with peak power of 81PS@10,250 rpm. It produces peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm and comes with a six-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch. The Trident 660 weighs below 200 kg and comes with ABS, traction control and full-LED lighting.

For safety, the bike comes with 310 mm discs with two-piston Nissin calipers in the front and a single disc with a single-piston Nissin calliper in the rear.

(Image: Triumph India website)

Colour

The Triumph Trident 660 comes in four colour options -- crystal white with diablo red and jet black decals, silver ice and diablo red with black decals, sapphire black with diablo red and aluminium silver decals and matt jet black and silver ice with white decals.

How to buy