British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched the updated version of Bonneville Bobber in India priced at Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Bonneville Bobber comes with enhanced engine performance, technology and equipment.

”The Triumph Bobber has always had a demand among Indian customers and due to this we decided to bring the Bobber back after a gap of one year. The 2021 Bobber features new updates, with the blacked out finishing giving the motorcycle a more stunning appeal,” Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said in a statement.

With the launch of the Bobber, the company’s classic line-up now has an overall of nine motorcycles including three special editions which, by far is the largest modern classic portfolio offered by a premium manufacturer in the country offering motorcycles from 900 cc up to a 1,200 cc platform, he added.

The new Bobber comes powered with Triumph’s latest generation Bonneville 1,200 cc engine which generates a peak power of 78PS.