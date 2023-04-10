Triumph bikes to now be sold from Bajaj Auto showrooms

With this transfer of Triumph’s distribution operations to Bajaj Auto, both companies will look forward to timings for the launch of jointly developed new mid-sized Triumph motorcycles. These motorcycles will be developed at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant.

Bajaj Auto on Monday, April 10, 2023, announced that the company and Triumph Motorcycles have successfully completed the transfer of Triumph’s India sales and marketing operations to Bajaj Auto. This means, now, Triumph bikes will be sold from Bajaj Auto showrooms as well.

The transfer is linked to an announcement made in 2020, where a strategic partnership was announced between the two companies, where both said that they would jointly collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto, in a regulatory filing on exchanges, said, “This launches the next phase of the partnership, effective from April 1, 2023, where all the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto.”

With this transfer of Triumph’s distribution operations to Bajaj Auto, both companies will look forward to timings for the launch of jointly developed new mid-sized Triumph motorcycles. These motorcycles will be developed at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant.

The company says, “This new range of mid-sized Triumph motorcycles will create a new entry point into the Triumph brand around the world, which will enable many new customers to enjoy riding a Triumph motorcycle.”

Bajaj Auto plans to launch Triumph dealerships in over 120 cities in the next two years. These new showrooms will be created in line with Triumph’s global standards.

We welcome the Triumph dealerships into the Bajaj Auto family and offer them an opportunity to further build their business as the portfolio expands,” says Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto.

“This is an important partnership for Triumph which continues to progress very well. The Triumph dealer network have been great business partners for Triumph, they have achieved many great results with Triumph Motorcycles here in India and have served our 9,000+ customers incredibly well since we entered the market back in 2014,” says Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer of Triumph Motorcycles.

Bajaj Dealership Networks

Bajaj Auto already operates four distinct and exclusive dealership networks for its KTM, Bajaj Motorcycles, Chetak Electric and Bajaj 3-wheelers range of products.

With this transfer, the Triumph dealers will join this family as the fifth exclusive retail channel within a network of over 6,000 dealers and sub-dealers across Bajaj’s brand portfolio in India. The company says, all the existing Triumph dealerships will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to provide a high customer experience in line with Triumph’s global standards.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 0.73 percent higher at Rs 4,063.05 per share at 12:27 PM on NSE.