Triumph-Bajaj handshake | Analyst explains how pricing will be the key versus Royal Enfield

Bajaj Auto will now handle Triumph’s distribution operations. Both companies will look forward to also launching jointly developed new mid-sized Triumph motorcycles. These motorcycles will be developed at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant. This has given rise to speculation about a battle between the Royal Enfield and Bajaj-Triumph's upcoming launches.

While speaking on the issue, Basudeb Banerjee, analyst at ICICI Securities, said that the price point will be the determining factor.

Currently, Royal Enfield has three bikes - the Continental GT, Interceptor and the Super Meteor - available at its top band, all having 650 cc engines. The three are priced below or near the Rs 4 lakh bracket depending on the model, colour, alloy wheel etc.

According to Banerjee, the launch line-up of Triumph motorcycles will play a crucial role in determining the success of the partnership. He suggested that Triumph should focus on models priced below Rs 3 lakh too.

“From a Triumph perspective, it all depends upon which genre of model they are launching, and what is their pricing. So if the on-road price is somewhere around Rs 4 lakh or above, similar to other brands, I don't think it will sell more than 500 units a month. And that's not going to move the needle from a financial perspective. So if they are able to come up with a 220-CC model on-road price of sub-Rs 3 lakh, then it is a different ballgame,” said Banerjee.

Triumph's entry into the Indian market is expected to raise the bar for premium motorcycles, as the company is known for its high-performance motorcycles that cater to motorcycle enthusiasts.

Triumph's motorcycles are known for their advanced engineering and innovative design, while Bajaj Auto is known for its efficient manufacturing and extensive distribution network.

