The Inion Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification regarding the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP).

The notification dated June 24, 2022, states that Bharat NCAP will provide consumers with an indication of the level of protection offered to occupants by evaluating the vehicle in the areas of (a) Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), (b) Child Occupant Protection (COP), and (c) Safety Assist Technologies (SAT). Along with this, the vehicle shall also be assigned a star rating from one to five, based on scoring against various tests undertaken as per Automated Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

The standard is aligned with global benchmarks and is beyond minimum regulatory requirements.

It is applicable on Type Approved motor vehicles of category M1 (motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising not more than eight seats, in addition to driver’s seat) with gross vehicle weight less than 3.5 tonnes, manufactured or imported in the country, in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197, as amended from time to time.

According to the ministry, the programme introduces the concept of the safety rating of passenger cars and empowers consumers to make informed decisions. It will promote the export worthiness of the cars produced by OEMs in the country and increase the domestic customer’s confidence in these vehicles. Additionally, the program will encourage manufacturers to provide advanced safety technologies to earn higher ratings.

It is proposed to come into effect from April 1, 2023.