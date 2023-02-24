Tractor sales facing uncertainties with the looming threat of El Niño

A few years ago, the tractor sales were around 500,000 units-odd and now it is close to around 1 million units-odd. The question is, will the speeding tractor come to a halt or will there be a break that's put in place?

There are two risks. One is the statistical risk with regards to the numbers in the last two elections as in a post-election year, the sales normally see some bit of pressure. And the other one is the fear of El Nino, which could be on the economy, markets, as well as tractor sales.

El Nino occurs when the waters in the Pacific cross the 44.5 degrees odd temperature, which affects the Southwest monsoon and in turn, hits the rainfall in the subcontinent.

Now, India, in the last 20-22 years, has never seen five straight good monsoons. This time as well the odds are stacked against India, particularly in an El Nino year. Some statistics suggests that the chance of getting excess rainfall are almost zero. The chance of getting a below normal monsoon is a highly likely and there's also a high likelihood of a drought. This could impact tractor sales.

The second factor is that in a post-election year, the tractor sales dip a little bit. And, in the run up to elections the tractor sales are usually pretty good as there are loan waivers, agri loan disbursals that pick up and also a lot of bridges and other construction sites see a completion and 35 percent of their transportation finds application via tractors as well.

In 2014, there was a very good growth in tractor sales. But in the next couple of years, there was a bit of a de-growth. Similar is the case in 2019. In the following year, there was a bit of a downtick. So the last two elections as well, the following year hasn't been very great. And one must hope it doesn’t happen this time around.

For more details, watch the accompanying video