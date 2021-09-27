Toyota Yaris production to discontinue in India from September 27, new models coming in 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from September 27, 2021. The company has cited the move as a part of its product strategy.

"This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings," the company said.

It also announced the launch of new Toyota models in 2022. "We would like to continue to serve duct customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022," it said.

Meanwhile, the company has said it will continue the production of Toyota Yaris genuine spare parts for the next 10 years.

"Further, Toyota will continue to seamlessly cater to all Yaris customers’ needs through our dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model," it added.