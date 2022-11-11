Toyota Urban Cruiser discontinued in India due to poor sales

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance after the premium hatchback, Glanza. It is the cross-badged version of Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV Vitara Brezza.

Japanese auto major Toyota has discontinued its compact SUV Urban Cruiser in the Indian market, which it has sourced from compatriot Maruti Suzuki, due to declining sales.

According to the Toyota Kirloskar Motor website, the company has removed the model from its official website.

Launched in September 2020, the Urban Cruiser registered cumulative wholesales of more than 35,000 units till 2022. At present, the Urban Cruiser is priced between Rs 8.88-11.58 lakh.