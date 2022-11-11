Toyota Urban Cruiser discontinued in India due to poor sales

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeauto Newstoyota urban cruiser discontinued in india due to poor sales

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Updated)

    The Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance after the premium hatchback, Glanza. It is the cross-badged version of Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV Vitara Brezza.

    Japanese auto major Toyota has discontinued its compact SUV Urban Cruiser in the Indian market, which it has sourced from compatriot Maruti Suzuki, due to declining sales.

    According to the Toyota Kirloskar Motor website, the company has removed the model from its official website.
    Also Read: JBM Auto's sales cross Rs 1,000 crore in September quarter led by component business
    Launched in September 2020, the Urban Cruiser registered cumulative wholesales of more than 35,000 units till 2022. At present, the Urban Cruiser is priced between Rs 8.88-11.58 lakh.
    First Published:  IST
