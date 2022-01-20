Toyota unveils utility vehicle Hilux in India; check details here

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday unveiled its latest lifestyle pick-up car in India. The new multi-utility vehicle, named Hilux

is a combination of both adventure and luxury. Customers can pre-book the vehicle, the automaker, which is a joint venture between the Japanese Toyota Motor Company and Kirloskar Group, has commenced bookings for the model, with deliveries expected to begin in April.

(Image: Shutterstock) (Image: Shutterstock)

"We begin an amazing journey with the launch of an iconic vehicle known for extreme toughness across terrains of the world. The name Hilux needs no introduction, as its global sales have already surpassed 20 million units. This much-awaited lifestyle vehicle is best suited for off-roading adventures and daily city drives," TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura told reporters in an online event.

Features

The new car will come with two-row of seating along with a loading box facility. The vehicle would come with a 2.8 diesel powertrain mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. The model comes with a 4X4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm among other safety and convenience features.

(Image: Shutterstock) (Image: Shutterstock)

On the design front, the car features chrome wheels, chrome-finished bumpers in rectangular cutout, LED headlamps with DRL, etc. It will also be made available in five different color options--red, grey, white,silver and super white.

Booking & delivery

The pre-booking for the car has already commenced. Interested customers can book the car at authorized dealers for Rs 1 lakh or via online mode for Rs 50,000.

TKM Executive Vice President of Sales and Customer Service Tadashi Asazuma told that the model is being produced at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka with around 30 percent of localized content.

(Image: Shutterstock) (Image: Shutterstock)

Price

While no clarity regarding the actual price of the model, the fact that will compete mainly with the likes of Isuzu V-Cross means that it could be priced at least Rs 25 lakh.