There will be five variants of Innova Hycross available in the market — two petrol variants: GX and G, and three hybrid variants: VX, ZX and ZX.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has unveiled the new Innova Hycross in the country. Built on an SUV-inspired design, the bookings for the 5th generation hybrid Hycross have begun and deliveries will be begin in January 2023. It is expected to be sold alongside the current Toyota Innova Crysta.

“Innova Hycross is a 5th generation hybrid aimed to provide higher fuel efficiency. Hycross will surpass all experiences people have had with the Innova Crysta,” Vice Chairman of Toyota Vikram Kirloskar said while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

“Rollout of flex fuel vehicle, will depend on regulations on ethanol and testing procedures. Toyota hopes to hit full capacity consistently starting middle of 2023,” said Kirloskar.

The all-new Hycross had its global debut in Indonesia last week. Kirloskar said that Toyota is continously taking measures on cost efficiency. Hycross will be the first Toyota model to be available with Petrol engine.

Kirloskar said that Toyota is extremely worried about the cost of logistics, which have gone up by nearly 10 times in some cases. “The COVID surge and sudden lockdowns in China immediately impact component availability,” he said, adding that he is hoping supply-chain issues and cost of logistics go down. “No one can afford to absorb rising raw material costs — prices will go up for all companies,” he said.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser discontinued in India due to poor sales

There will be five variants of Innova Hycross available in the market — two petrol variants: GX and G, and three hybrid variants: VX, ZX and ZX. The Hycross has a two-litre four-cylinder petrol mill that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT The other engine is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

The car is also going to come with a panoramic sunroof and roof-mounted AC vents. It will have a total of six safety airbags and a new instrument console with coloured MID.

The Hycross is also Toyota's first car to be equipped with Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It will come with Toyota Safety Sense which is basically an ADAS feature.

Toyota is expected to announce the prices for the car around January when the Auto Expo 2023 is held.