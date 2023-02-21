Toyota to start e-SUV production in the US by 2025

The company is targeting monthly production of over 10,000 units by the year's end and to sell around 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026.

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Corp will begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant as early as in the summer of 2025.

The company is targeting monthly production of over 10,000 units by the year's end and to sell around 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026.

Toyota spokesperson said the reported details were not something the company had announced, and that there was no decision yet on when EV production would start in the United States.

(With inputs from Reuters)