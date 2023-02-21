Toyota to start e-SUV production in the US by 2025

The company is targeting monthly production of over 10,000 units by the year's end and to sell around 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026.
Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Corp will begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant as early as in the summer of 2025.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The company is targeting monthly production of over 10,000 units by the year's end and to sell around 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026.
Toyota spokesperson said the reported details were not something the company had announced, and that there was no decision yet on when EV production would start in the United States.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!