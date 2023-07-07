Toyota to launch Maruti’s Ertiga-based MPV ‘Rumion’ in India by September

Rumion will be Toyota’s fourth MPV in India, joining the Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross and the Vellfire. The Rumion is part of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership and follows the Glanza as the second Maruti-supplied product for Toyota in India.

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota is set to launch the Maruti Ertiga-based multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Rumion in India around September 2023. The Rumion MPV, which is already available in markets like South Africa, will be built and supplied by Maruti Suzuki for the Indian market.

Interestingly, Rumion will be Toyota’s fourth MPV in India, joining the Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross and the Vellfire. The Vellfire MPV is also expected to receive a full facelift soon.

The Rumion is part of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership and follows the Glanza as the second Maruti-supplied product for Toyota in India. The Rumion MPV sold in South Africa looks identical to the Ertiga sold in India, except for a different grille, unique alloy wheel design and Toyota logos instead of Suzuki ones.

The interior of both MPVs features an identical dashboard layout and equipment. Moreover, the Rumion sold in South Africa has an all-black interior, compared to the Ertiga’s beige interiors. The India-spec model will likely have interiors that are identical to the Ertiga.

In terms of powertrain, the Rumion is likely to get the same 103hp, 137Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ertiga in India. It is also likely to come with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. A CNG powertrain option is expected to be introduced later. Like the Ertiga, the Rumion will also be available in a three-row, eight-seater configuration.

Maruti also supplies Toyota with more models overseas: the Ciaz is sold as the Belta, the Celerio is sold as the Vitz and the Baleno is sold as the Starlet. The Grand Vitara is built by Toyota at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka alongside its badge-engineered cousin, the Hyryder.

The recently launched Invicto MPV, based on the Innova Hycross, is another product from Toyota to be sold in India as a Maruti. Additionally, in markets like the UK, Toyota's Corolla Wagon is sold as the Suzuki Swace and RAV4 SUV is supplied to Suzuki as the Across SUV.