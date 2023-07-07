CNBC TV18
Toyota to launch Maruti's Ertiga based MPV 'Rumion' in India by September

Toyota to launch Maruti’s Ertiga-based MPV ‘Rumion’ in India by September

Read Time2 Min Read
By Vivek Dubey  Jul 7, 2023 6:32:18 PM IST (Published)

Rumion will be Toyota’s fourth MPV in India, joining the Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross and the Vellfire. The Rumion is part of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership and follows the Glanza as the second Maruti-supplied product for Toyota in India.

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota is set to launch the Maruti Ertiga-based multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Rumion in India around September 2023. The Rumion MPV, which is already available in markets like South Africa, will be built and supplied by Maruti Suzuki for the Indian market.

Interestingly, Rumion will be Toyota’s fourth MPV in India, joining the Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross and the Vellfire. The Vellfire MPV is also expected to receive a full facelift soon.
The Rumion is part of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership and follows the Glanza as the second Maruti-supplied product for Toyota in India. The Rumion MPV sold in South Africa looks identical to the Ertiga sold in India, except for a different grille, unique alloy wheel design and Toyota logos instead of Suzuki ones.
