Toyota teases MUV Innova Hycross, bookings open November 25

Japanese car maker Toyota has teased its upcoming MUV, Toyota Innova Hycross today (November 16). The company will be unveiling its latest offering on November 25. The booking will open on the same day. While the company has teased details of the car through images, the new teaser reveals more details about the fascia, side profile, and panoramic sunroof. Toyota is expected to announce the prices for the car around January when the Auto Expo 2023 is held.
The Hycross is expected to be sold alongside the current Toyota Innova Crysta. In the Indian market, the car might only be available in the petrol variant, with the possibility of coming with either a strong or mild hybrid system.
“The legend has elevated itself to a new HY, with muscular SUV stance and glamorous yet tough styling,” the company said over its Twitter handle.
Despite being an MUV, the company had refreshed the design of the Innova Hycross to be more like an SUV with an aggressive V-shaped bonnet alongside a tapered, trapezoidal grille. The look is topped off with high-mounted headlamps. The car is also going to come with a panoramic sunroof and roof-mounted AC vents.
In terms of other changes, the new Innova Hycross will be built on a monocoque chassis, compared to the current Innova Crysta, which uses a ladder frame chassis. The change in chassis design means that the Hycross is expected to give a better driving performance, handling and ride. The car is also expected to be more comfortable than the Crysta on account of a larger body — 4.7-metre long with a 2.85-metre wide wheelbase.