Toyota-Suzuki co-developing electric car for India; launch expected in 2025

Anticipating an aggressive push for electric vehicles by the government, the Indian arms of Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation are working on a pure-born electric car platform.

A series of models powered by alternative powertrain technologies will be launched over the next five years, Business Standard reported, quoting people aware of the project. The Indian subsidiaries are co-developing one such model.

Leading the project, Maruti Suzuki India is expected to deliver an affordable EV by late 2024 or early 2025, one source told the media outlet. The company has sought quotations from its suppliers a fortnight ago.

In October, Maruti chairman R.C. Bhargava had said the company would enter electric mobility only after 2025 as demand for such vehicles was less at present and the carmaker plans to sell around 10,000 units a month when it enters the segment.

“Development and testing of the prototype are on schedule. The manufacturing plant hasn’t been decided upon yet,” a spokesperson for MSIL told Business Standard, adding that the company does not respond to market rumours as a policy.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson said, the alliance would strengthen the competitiveness of both companies. This alliance would be the first step towards collaborating on environment-friendly and safer vehicles in the long term, the spokesperson said.

“The partnership will also help us enhance market competitiveness and build better cars and cater to the growing expectations of the changing markets,” said the spokesperson.

Apart from selling in India, the model will be exported to Europe and Thailand. The two companies are planning to manufacture nearly 114,000 units of the model per year. The model will carry the Toyota-Suzuki badge that is found in the internal combustion engine-powered models.

The two Japanese carmakers had inked a deal in 2018 to share models and technologies for India and a few other markets. As part of the deal, Toyota sells Maruti’s Baleno as rebadged Glanza and the Vitara Brezza as the Urban Cruiser.